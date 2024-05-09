Alix Earle Makes Candid Statement That ‘Acne Is Normal’
Part of the reason why Alix Earle has grown such a large presence on social media in such a short amount of time is because of the way she portrays an unfiltered, candid version of her life. From the super messy college room, to the struggles of getting a boy to post you on social media, the TikTok sensation is relatable and always makes fans feel like they are on FaceTime while watching one of her fun, chatty videos.
The Hero Cosmetics brand ambassador has also been super vulnerable about her skin journey throughout her rise to fame. The 23-year-old, who has been on high-strength acne medication Accutane several times, has documented her experience and normalized not only having imperfect skin, but also being unafraid to show it.
The University of Miami graduate shared another update in her latest TikTok, in which she uploaded two pics of her skin at its worst, and a more recent snap of a still imperfect, but largely improved, side profile. She’s constantly reminding fans that so much of what you see on social media is edited, or at the very least has a beauty filter on. Earle emphasizes that real skin has texture, hyperpigmentations, blemishes and more imperfections and that’s O.K.
“Acne can take such a toll on your mental health,” the Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host wrote in her caption. “This is a reminder that no matter how bad youre going through it .. it can get better! Ive dealt with acne on & off for 9 years now. Its a journey of ups and downs but just know its normal 💗💗💗.”
“I just wish younger me was able to see real skin bc I felt so alone,” she followed up in a comment.
“I’m so happy younger people have someone like you being honest bc acne made me SO miserable in high school and I just needed someone to show me it would get better and was okay,” one fan gushed.
“We made the right person famous 💖,” another chimed.