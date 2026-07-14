Suni Lee Announces Return to Gymnastics in Cinematic New Video

On Tuesday, July 14, Suni Lee shared a video on social media with a two word caption that sent fans into a frenzy. The note simply read, “I’m back.”

Lee announces return to gymnastics

That’s right! Lee is officially returning to gymnastics, and she announced the exciting news in the most cinematic way possible. In the short clip, the elite athlete entered a gym, making her way around practice equipment she’s all too familiar with. From there, the video cut to throwback shots of the gymnast competing on the bars and beam. Overhead, Lee’s voiceover declared, “I know what I’m capable of. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there.” The video ended with a dramatic cut to black, with white letters fading in to declare, “This is more than a comeback, stay tuned.”

Shortly after the video was shared online, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Fanatics Studios had also announced a documentary set to chronicle the gymnast’s return to her sport. For those unaware, this return to the sport comes three years after Lee ended her NCAA competitive career following health issues. And with the 2028 Los Angeles Games on the horizon, this has also left fans wondering if this means Lee will be competing.

After all, she’s no stranger to the Olympics, having secured an impressive six medals across two Games. She took home her first gold medal during the 2020 Tokyo Games, also earning a silver with Team USA and a bronze for her work on the uneven bars. Then, at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she took home another gold—this time in the team event—also securing two bronze medals in the individual all-around and uneven bars, respectively.

Fans and fellow athletes react to Lee’s return

We weren’t the only ones excited to see Lee’s planned return to the mat! At the time of this article’s publication, her announcement video on Instagram has already accumulated over 1.8 million views in just six hours, and her comment section was quickly flooded with support from fans, friends and fellow athletes.

“She’s back!!!! ❤️,” Olympian Jordan Chiles penned. Fellow Olympian Aly Raisman echoed those sentiments, writing, “Yayyyyyyy!!! Rooting for you! ❤️”

“Yessssss. Love this comeback 🙌,” the legendary Michelle Kwan commented. Meanwhile, the official account for Team USA noted, “Day made ✅”

“She’s coming for that beam medal you guys 🔥🔥🔥,” a fan proclaimed as another added, “THE IS THE BEST NEWS OMG.”

While Lee hasn’t officially confirmed plans to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Games, this announcement is certainly an exciting development, and we’ll be sure to keep you posted on any updates!

More Lifestyle & Celeb