Ashley Graham, Anok Yai and More Share Their Secrets for ‘Nailing’ a Victoria’s Secret Runway Walk

If we’re being honest with ourselves (and all of you), we’re still not over the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The annual event first aired on Sunday, Oct. 18, and we’ve been daydreaming about the incredible style, high-energy live performances and unforgettable model walks ever since. From on-trend looks to now-viral surprises (including the long-awaited return of the $50 million Fantasy Bra), the show has already become one of 2026’s most talked-about fashion moments.

Of course, given the program’s popularity and prestige, the many models featured prepare for their turn on the catwalk in different ways—and this week, several stars have revealed their secrets on social media. So grab your pens, fashion-forward friends: it’s time to take some notes!

In a video shared on Fashionista’s social media pages, the outlet asked three top models to spill their secrets for “nailing a Victoria’s Secret runway walk” while they were in hair and makeup behind the scenes at the star-studded show.

First, Ashley Graham—who has now graced the brand’s iconic catwalk for three consecutive years—was the first to chime in with a candid answer that centered on one must-have quality: confidence. “The secret to nailing a Victoria’s Secret walk is just owning it,” the model shared. “Being comfortable in your skin, confident, and giving that, like, look to the camera, but also acknowledging everyone around you and just having fun.”

Meanwhile, Anok Yai—who, like Graham, has walked in the show the last three years, debuting in 2024 after the brand’s hiatus—also weighed in, noting that she perfected her magical walk with “tons of practice, a lot of training,” as well as “feeling the music” when she hits the catwalk. Finally, Adriana Lima—who returned for her impressive 21st show with Victoria’s Secret this year—assured the outlet that a perfect runway walk is all about making it your own and showing “your own personality.”

And those weren’t the only insider tips and tricks spilled backstage! Vogue also made the rounds to chat with the models ahead of the event, asking several about their pre-show prep choices.

There, the stars of the show discussed their morning routines, meditation rituals and must-have skincare items. Plus, multiple models also confirmed they did, indeed, hit “snooze” on their alarms the morning before the show—which, honestly, is just wildly relatable.

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’ll be rewatching the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on the brand’s official YouTube channel while practicing our runway walks using these models’ expert tips (while planning to “snooze” our alarms tomorrow morning, since we heard that’s also “model-approved”).

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