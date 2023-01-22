Look: Ashley Graham Slays in a Matrix-Inspired Outfit

Ashley Graham. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ashley Graham is serving major Neo from The Matrix vibes in her latest Instagram post. The SI Swimsuit model shared a casual “outfit of the day,” and we’re absolutely loving her look.

In the pics, Graham wore the Injex Duster, a floor-length black blazer from Outlier’s spring 2023 collection, which was the focal point of her outfit. Underneath, she wore a Dion Lee top and navy EB Denim cargo pants on her lower half. The 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model accessorized with a small black handbag, sunglasses and black square-toe heeled boots. Her long brown hair cascaded down her shoulders in natural-looking waves.

Graham’s carousel post showed off her outfit from various angles, as well as a video clip that showcased an unexpected hidden talent: yodeling.

She captioned the post she shared with her 19.7 million IG followers, “dm for yodeling lessons.”

“Hottie,” commented 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model Yumi Nu, while makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes added, “The fit is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Actress Shay Mitchell left two flame emojis as her feedback, while another person added, “My style inspo.”

“Looking like you’re fresh out the matrix 👏🔥,” wrote a follower, while another fan piped in with another film character comparison, adding “I thought you were gonna go and slay some vampires like Blade 😜😅.”

Earlier this month, Graham showed off another amazing street style look when she paired a black blazer with chic green cargo pants—see the pics of the outfit here.

