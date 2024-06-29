Beyoncé and Kelsey Merritt Are Both Taking a Page Out of Audrey Hepburn’s Style Book This Summer
When we think of Audrey Hepburn, we can’t help but think of her elegant style. Sure, her acting is more than noteworthy, too, but it is her inspiring aesthetic that has become a lasting part of our fashion lexicon.
When we picture Hepburn, our minds almost immediately go to her striking accessories. Her clothes were always the picture of elegance, but—as is usually the case—it was her accessories that really elevated her outfits to ever-memorable looks. She was known to wear elegant jewels, striking wide-brimmed hats and—of course—chic silk scarves over her hair.
It is the latter which, in combination with a pair of sunglasses, will always remind us of the incredible actress. No matter who is sporting the eye-catching combo, Hepburn will invariably come to mind.
Kelsey Merritt and Beyoncé are only the latest to take a page out of the actress’s book, adopting her silk scarf style for their summer travels. For Merritt, a boat ride around Positano, Italy called for a black silk head scarf, which (like Hepburn often would) she paired with designer sunglasses.
Likewise, Beyoncé opted for the accessories for a recent boat day. She paired a white-and-black paisley pick with a trendy pair of sunglasses, which complemented the scarf perfectly.
Merritt and Beyoncé are both tastemakers in their own right. They, like Hepburn, serve as fashion inspirations for the rest of us. But neither has forgotten the fashion icon who inspired so many—and they are happily making a piece of her chic style their own this summer