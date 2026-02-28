Brooks Nader Elevates Effortlessly Cool Look for ‘Girls Night’ With Revolve and FRWD
Whether she’s walking a star-studded red carpet or attending a laidback brand event, Brooks Nader knows how to take any outfit up a notch—a fact she reminded fans of with her latest night out look.
Nader knows how to take an outfit from simple to chic
While attending an event to celebrate the opening of Revolve and FWRD’s flagship store in Los Angeles earlier this week, the model and Love Thy Nader star—who has her own style ties to Revolve, having made her exclusive Hudson Jeans X Brooks Nader collection available there after it launched early last year—wore an outfit that was basically a free masterclass in how to elevate an effortless ensemble.
Pairing a simple scoop-neck black bodysuit with a daring low-rise pair of crisp white trousers, the high-cut leg of the bodysuit allowed for an extra peek of skin at her hip. She added a sleek black bomber jacket over top, and the bronze zipper provided a cool color contrast, making the lightweight outerwear piece the ideal choice for balancing the California winter-into-spring weather divide. She accessorized with a large, unique pair of black sunglasses and some sparkling silver stud earrings.
The model opted for a deep side part with her golden locks, which gave her hair plenty of fun and flirty volume for a more carefree vibe. Her glam, while semi-hidden beneath her stylish shades, was a bronzy mix of warm-toned makeup, with matte skin and a glossy orange lip acting as fabulous finishing touches. Finally, Nader topped everything off with a pastel pink manicure, writing in the comments of Revolve’s Instagram photo from the event, “my kinda GNO 💃 ❤️.”
Nader’s 2026 fashion is sleek and chic
And the reality TV star’s effortlessly cool Revolve X FRWD night-out look is just one of many outfits we’ve seen from her so far this year that we fully plan to add to our 2026 fashion moodboards.
Nader has been on a fashion roll, sharing her best designer duds on Instagram to the delight of her 1.8 million followers. In January and February alone, these standout styles have included everything from a sleek snakeskin moment in Beverly Hills to a luxe 1980s-inspired après ski ensemble in Aspen.
Most recently, she took her signature style to the sea, traveling to St. Barths for her 29th birthday celebration, where she showed off several incredible pieces. Still, our personal favorite so far has to be when she embraced Bond girl energy, sharing her “007 at sea” moment in an extensive 18-photo carousel.