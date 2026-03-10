Cameron Brink’s Bachelorette Weekend Festivities Featured the Cutest Sequined Set: Shop the Look

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink is gearing up for her November wedding, and ahead of walking down the aisle to fiancé Ben Felter, the 24-year-old professional athlete made time to celebrate with her girls.

Brink’s bachelorette festivities were held at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, Calif., over the weekend, where the New Jersey native and her closest girlfriends enjoyed some quality time together. In an Instagram carousel posted to her account on Monday, March 9, Brink shared just a few snippets of the festivities with her 1.3 million followers.

“so much love for this weekend at @PelicanHillResort 🤍💍 thank you to @StRegisHotels for helping me celebrate!” Brink wrote in her caption.

With pals Brooke Demetre, Jenna Brown and Chloe Brown at her side, Brink’s carousel opened with a snapshot of her in all white, while her gal pals were dressed in brown. In additional snaps, the professional athlete smiled alongside her mother, Michelle Bain-Brink, and more friends, including Kitty Carruthers, Sydel Curry Lee, Callie Rivers Curry and Mia Mastrov.

Over the weekend, the Unrivaled star gathered her girls for an intimate dinner at the St. Regis Hotel property, while her photo dump also included bright and sunny scenes aboard a boat and an outdoor sweat sesh. Brink stuck with the bride-to-be theme throughout, and was photographed in white in each slide.

One ensemble in particular caught our attention, as Brink’s designer ensemble for part of her bachelorette weekend featured a paillette sequined set perfect for the occasion. Shop the look below.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Retrofête

Though she didn’t credit the New York-based brand specifically in her post, it appears Brink is wearing this glamorous cream-colored two-piece set by the premium clothing company. The cropped top and mini make for a truly striking ensemble, whether you’re celebrating your bachelorette weekend or ringing in a birthday.

Later, in her carousel’s seventh slide, Brink modeled an oversized circular beach bag by Cult Gaia that is also available on the market—and currently on sale.

Cult Gaia

Make a statement with this oversized raffia shoulder bag featuring a leather arm hole. Designed to hold all the essentials, it is also available in black. As for how to style it, take a cue from Brink and pair it with a gauzy white cover-up.

More fashion and beauty content