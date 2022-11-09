Camille Kostek Looks Like a Disney Princess at ‘Spirited’ Premiere

Camille Kostek. Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Camille Kostek has taken a step away from Barbie and a step closer to Disney Princess.

The SI Swimsuit model attended the premiere for Apple TV+’s Spirited on Monday, Nov. 9, and she looked angelic. Styled by SI Swimsuit fashion editor Margot Zamet, Kostek wore a baby pink strapless floor-length gown with a matching shrug on top. A feathered train was attached to bottom of each sleeve. Both pieces were made by London-based designer Safiyaa.

The 30-year-old’s hair was styled by Mitchell Razmon into a deep sleeked-back side part. “We go back and forth the night before talking & sending photos about the hair style we will do to compliment the makeup and outfit,” Kostek wrote on a BTS video on her Instagram story. “He nails the inspiration EVERY SINGLE TIME.”

Camille Kostek attends the New York premiere of Apple TV+ original film “Spirited.” Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Her gorgeous rosy glam and champagne glittery eye was done by makeup artist Kelli Sewell. Kostek posted a secret tip to achieve her perfect pink lips on her IG story.

“Exclusive information—this is a Kelli Anne makeup hack. Show them,” Kostek said as she panned the camera to a brush being dipped into a Dior blush and delicately applied to her lips. “She wanted it to be a little more rosy pink and match the blush on my cheeks, so she put it on the lip. WOW.”

Kostek wore Stuart Weitzman heels and jewelry by Stephanie Gottlieb, whom she tagged in a photo of the stunning pearl ring she was wearing: “@stephaniegottlieb diamonds are always a perfect touch.”

“Since the premiere was for a Christmas movie, we wanted to go with something that played into the holiday vibe and felt glamorous,” Zamet says. “This pink feathered gown by Safiyaa felt like just that. Paired with understated girly hair and makeup, the look really came together beautifully.”

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the premiere of the Apple TV+ original film “Spirited” at Alice Tully Hall. Rob Kim/Getty Images

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski attended the premiere with Kostek and the couple stunned on the red carpet. He wore a blue and white plaid suit with gray laced loafers.

Spirited, starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, is an updated take on Charles Dickens’s Christmas Carol. The film releases on Apple TV+ on Nov. 18.

