Drew Barrymore Shares Throwback Photos Giving Serious ’90s Vibes

Drew Barrymore shared a couple of throwback images on her Instagram today, and we’re living for her ’90s look. The actress and talk show host posted two photos of herself circa the late 1990s and they’re truly a blast from the past.

In the first, Barrymore is grinning, wearing a denim shacket. Her trademark short blonde hair is tousled, while her lips are painted with a shade of brown lipstick that only worked in that era and she sports the trendy pencil-thin eyebrows of the time.

In the second photo, Barrymore offers a cheeky smile as she peers through a pair of purple sunglasses. She’s rocking a similar brown lip, thin brows and a plaid purple jacket.

Barrymore captioned her post, “Me on Thursday vs. Friday 😎,” and fans were all about her throwback looks. “Those brows were 90s Gold,” commented one follower, while another said, “So, beautiful on both days? Got it 😉.”

The Flower Beauty founder shared another throwback photo last month when dancer-actress Maddie Ziegler dressed up as the ’90s style icon for Halloween.

“@maddieziegler, I am so honored that you went as me for Halloween! Wow! This is amazing and you are so beautiful!,” Barrymore captioned her post. Ziegler commented back, “i adore you so much. thank you for being the blue print always❤️❤️❤️.” Food Network personality Ree Drummond chimed in about Barrymore’s iconic ’90s brows, adding, “I had your eyebrows the day I got married (‘96). You were my eyebrow and makeup inspiration!”

While Barrymore’s fashion has evolved over the years, one thing remains constant: she stays true to who she is. The daytime talk show host recently chatted with People about her fashion throughout the years, and Barrymore offered the following style advice:

“Don’t get stuck, do what works for you and your body, and make your own rules. Because at the end of the day, if you’re not comfortable, you’re distracted. And you want to feel free and empowered.”

