Ellie Thumann’s Latest Fall-Friendly ‘Fit Is a Masterclass in How to Mix Seasonal Trends
Ellie Thumann is who to look for when trying to think of ways to mix fall fashion and summer fabulousness at the same time. The model’s most recent Instagram photo drop gave an outstanding example of how to blend two completely different aesthetics into one beautiful display of style.
As per Thumann’s depiction, the first step is to begin with a button-up, long-sleeve shirt. She opted for a Gucci white shirt with elegant embellishments detailed throughout the piece. This met the fall requirements of the outfit, while her shorts from Dolce & Gabbana met the summer requirements. In this regard, she decided to go with brown plaid-patterned bottoms that allow her to show off some skin before she brought her ivory knee-high boots into the mix.
Thumann finished off her look with a Burberry shoulder bag, the accessory to provide an element of luxury in the fold.
See Thumann’s latest autumnal ensemble here.
Replicate Thumann’s season-blending outfit here
The model cleverly took four items and transformed them into a wonderful family of clothes that not only complement one another in pigment but also in aesthetic. She scores perfect marks across the board for creating a fall-friendly look that anyone can try. Here’s how you, too, can dress just like Thumann.
White button-up
A white button-up shirt should be a staple in everyone’s wardrobe. Be it for a professional day at the office or a walk in the city, this Gucci Cotton poplin shirt with ribbon tie ($1,250) is guaranteed to make you look prim and proper.
Mini skirt
What’s a fall outfit without a bit of brown to spruce everything up? This Dolce & Gabbana Short wool skirt ($1,145) is a distinctive piece with all the potential to be the statement everyone won’t be able to stop talking about. The jacquard leopard design is a great way to shake things up, with the fun animal print, take your outfit to the next level.
Knee-high boots
Knee-highs are the remedy for when you prefer to keep your legs shielded from the chilly air, but still desire to have all eyes glued to the way you strut. Vince Camuto’s Kashleigh Knee High Boot ($249) is an elegant way to demand the spotlight all day and all night long.
Designer shoulder bag
A designer bag can serve as a surefire method to feel like an It girl from the very moment you put it on. It’s opulence in the form of a purse, which is why Burberry’s Medium Reversible Bloomsbury Tote ($1,995) is the way to go; whether you wear it on the peat brown side or the sand beige side, you’ll be an expensive-looking stunner.