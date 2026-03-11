Emily DiDonato Recreates Viral ‘Wuthering Heights’ Blush: Get the Look

As it turns out, Emily DiDonato is just like the rest of us: She is hopelessly obsessed with Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights glam.

The model and soon-to-be mom of three took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 10, to share her take on the rosy complexion Robbie sported in Emerald Fennell’s film version of the Emily Brontë classic.

Robbie’s character, Catherine Earnshaw, sports rosy blush across her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose for much of the film, and the look has gone viral since the movie’s Feb. 13 release. We should mention, this crossover is truly a match made in heaven, as DiDonato is the undisputed blush queen. She never gatekeeps her favorite cheek products of the moment, and often shares her latest picks with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

“the feminine urge to try Margot Robbie’s blush after watching Wuthering Heights,” DiDonato wrote in her caption.

“you’re so wuthering heights coded 👸🏻,” one person claimed.

“our blush queen is back,” another follower stated.

Her reel contained an Easter egg that hints at a forthcoming product collab. While several fans piped into the comments section to inquire what blush stick DiDonato applied in the video, the 35-year-old New York native teased a partnership with Jones Road Beauty.

“I’ve got something new and exciting in the works! Stay tuned @jonesroadbeauty 😉,” she replied to one inquiry regarding the brand and shade of the product.

“Coming soon 🤫,” she told another user who asked about the blush. When DiDonato flashed the product to her camera, it appeared to have a deep berry hue that blended seamlessly into her complexion.

Meanwhile, other followers piped into the comments section to imply that the film’s hair and makeup designer, Siân Miller, perhaps drew inspiration from DiDonato’s own blush-heavy aesthetic. “Are we 100% certain you weren’t in fact the inspo for the wistful blush of wuthering heights? 😂👌,” someone playfully asked.

And while the blush DiDonato used in her video isn’t yet on the market, try this one below to add a similar flush of color to your cheeks. Miller noted in a February interview with Allure that it’s one of the exact shades Robbie wore on camera.

MERIT’s cream blush melts into skin and offers a radiant finish with buildable coverage. It’s also packed with vitamin E to nourish your complexion.

A few more fans also praised the model’s long wavy locks, yet another page from Robbie’s Wuthering Heights style book.

“Your hair looks so good like this too!” content creator Julia Montgomery gushed.

Over on TikTok, DiDonato posted a quick demo of how she achieved her soft waves with a three-barreled curling iron. After curling her hair, she secured her locks in a half up-do and left a few face-framing pieces out. DiDonato set the brief clip to “Chains of Love” by Charli XCX from the film’s soundtrack album.

