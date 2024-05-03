Emily DiDonato Shares Unusual Hack for Achieving Soft, Plump Lips
Emily DiDonato has been in the modeling industry for more than two decades, and she’s picked up a few tips and tricks when it comes to looking your best (by doing the least) for a casting call. The SI Swimsuit star, who posed for the brand six separate years, is also known for being the former face of Maybelline.
Today, the 33-year-old mom of two uses her platform to share advice with younger models or anyone looking to break into the industry, in addition to lifestyle hacks, beauty recommendations and relatable mom content.
In her latest TikTok video, the New York native divulged her “seven steps to looking amazing with zero makeup on.” For castings, models often need to show up with little to no glam in order to show off their natural complexion—and when you’re invited to a call on short notice, you have a limited amount of time to look your best.
The Covey skincare cofounder admitted that in her 20s, it was easy to just roll out of bed and look fresh. However, these days, she has some go-to secrets to getting ready, and one stands out to us in particular. In her video, DiDonato used an electric toothbrush to exfoliate her lips—but a regular toothbrush with back-and-forth brushing motions would work just as well.
“You can use a fancy exfoliator, you can use a lip scrub, you can do whatever you want,” she stated. “I literally take my toothbrush and I brush my lips because it exfoliates them. It brings the blood to the surface and makes them look bigger and you get all of that dead skin off. Immediately you need to put on some sort of lip balm.”
She follows up the brushing with Covey’s Seal the Deal Lip Balm.