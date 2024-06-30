Georgina Burke Dresses Down Summer Suit With Sandals and Slicked-Back Bun
If the past few weeks have taught us anything, it’s that you should never count your winter clothes out when the season comes to an end. Sure, maybe you won’t wear your thickest sweater or your bulkiest coat as warm weather rolls around, but there just might be some—typically—winter pieces that will continue to serve you year-round.
Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe proved as much in their red carpet power suiting at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. Now, Australian model Georgina Burke is doing the same with her latest streetwear look.
Recently, she stepped out for an afternoon in New York City—her current home base—in her take on summer suiting. The set featured a black cropped blazer, which she paired with black wide-leg pants and a slim leather belt. To dress the look down a touch, she added a pair of black woven leather sandals and a chic shoulder bag with a gold chain. With her hair in a slicked-back bun, the model looked effortlessly casual and cool in the seasonal look.
If nothing else, the outfit proved that Burke isn’t afraid to buck the norms when it comes to seasonal fashion. So what if suiting is typically reserved for the winter months? Find a set in a lightweight fabric, and you can rock it all year long.
Take a page from Burke’s book, and dress down your favorite suit set the next time you take to the city for an afternoon out. We can guarantee you you’ll look chic.