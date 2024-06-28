Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Embrace Power Suiting at Tribeca Film Festival
Summer is here, but that doesn’t mean suiting has to go, according to Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird.
We have long considered women’s suiting more fit for cold-weather occasions. But recent months have taught us that the popular style doesn’t have to be relegated to a certain season. Business chic is in, and the most fashionable are taking advantage of it regardless of the weather.
Chief among those pioneering year-round suiting—and not simply suiting, but power suiting—are former professional athletes Rapinoe and Bird. The pair made an impeccable fashion statement at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival in New York earlier this month.
Posing for red carpet photos side-by-side, they made for quite the pair in their complementary suits. Bird opted for a heathered tan set from the luxury label Loewe, which she dressed down with a white tee and a pair of tan-and-white chunky sneakers. Rapinoe, conversely, opted for something darker—a sleek black suit, which she paired with a white tee and white loafers.
Their fashion choice certainly brought suiting into the summer season. But it also showcased their power as they arrived to support the premiere of Power of the Dream, a documentary produced by former WNBA player Bird, current player Nneka Ogwumike and a handful of others. Released in conjunction with TOGETHXR, the female-led initiative dedicated to elevating women’s sports, the documentary is meant to tell the story of how the Atlanta Dream pushed for—and achieved—change in the U.S. Senate.
The documentary is now streaming on Prime Video.