Hailey Bieber’s Fashion Week-Ready Skin Was Achieved Using These Four Products

Paris Fashion Week is officially underway, kicking off on Monday, Sept. 28, and wrapping up a little over a week later on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Countless incredible looks have already been spotted at the annual event, from fabulous front row fashion to runway-ready radiance. Still, one makeup moment that caught fans’ eyes early on was Hailey Bieber’s, who shared a sneak peek of her pretty, pink, Paris-ready glam to start the week.

And on Thursday, Oct. 1, the makeup artist behind the chic look revealed how they achieved the flawless base with just four must-have products.

On Instagram, makeup artist and m.ph Beauty founder Mary Phillips gave fans a closer look at Bieber’s Parisian glam, which she wore to celebrate Rhode’s arrival in Sephora’s European locations. Per Phillips, the flawless look utilized products specifically for her base and kissable pout. The final result was headline-worthy, glowy-but-matte skin perfect for autumn.

And we certainly weren’t the only beauty lovers to notice the breathtaking look. “The most gorgeous lady with the best makeup on yess👏,” one fan proclaimed in the comments. Meanwhile, another added, “Manifesting for a Rhode and m.ph Beauty collab please 😍😍😍.”

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Looking to twin with Bieber this season? Worry not, fellow beauty lovers—we’ve compiled a list of the products Phillips used in one place for your convenience. Happy shopping!

Underpainting Face Palette | m.ph Beauty

To start, the makeup artist “underpainted” the model’s skin using the Underpainting Face Palette in the shade Medium. Underpainting is a specialty of Phillips’s brand, and she describes the technique on their website as “a now-viral method.” To replicate the look, apply sculpting products—like contour and highlight—before foundation (Phillips also details tips and tricks on the product page!).

Le Skin Weightless Foundation | m.ph Beauty

After the palette achieved the ultimate chiseled look, the makeup artist applied a layer of Le Skin Weightless Foundation in shade 150 N. The foundation was designed to pair perfectly with the palette and provides buildable medium coverage.

The Overliner | m.ph Beauty

Once the base was fresh and fabulous, Phillips lined Bieber’s pout with the aptly named Overliner in shade French Exit. The color payoff is a dreamy pink-nude for the ultimate “your lips but better” vibe. However—if you’re looking for a more dramatic lip—m.ph Beauty offers the product in 12 shades, including deep reds and daring browns.

Top Coat Lip Gloss | m.ph Beauty

Finally, the cherry on top was the Top Coat Lip Gloss in shade My Girl. A sweet rosy pink with a touch of shimmer, the flirty lip is a fantastic way to finish off any look—whether you’re going out with friends or sitting front row at fashion week.

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