Hailey Bieber’s Dramatic New Hair Color Is About to Be One of This Fall’s Biggest Trends

Tuesday, Sept. 22, officially marks the start of autumn, and as we say goodbye to classic summertime traditions, many fashion fans will also be bidding a fond farewell to their favorite summer style trends—and Hailey Bieber just got the ball rolling in a big way.

Over the weekend, celebrity hairstylist Irinel de León shared a closer look at the Rhode founder’s recent hair transformation on Instagram, revealing that Bieber traded in her traditionally golden brunette for a deep, dimensional espresso. The shade, crafted by colorist Matt Rez, was a distinct departure for the star, with Vogue and ELLE noting that it’s the darkest the model and mom of two has gone “in years.”

Bieber also added length to the bob courtesy of hair extensions by Priscilla Valles, and the final cut cascaded onto her shoulders, complete with face-framing layers. In the snapshot, she also rocked a bronzy, fall-friendly makeup look by artist Mary Phillips. Phillips also shared the look on Instagram, listing the products used in the caption to reveal a mix of Rhode go-tos and m.ph Beauty (Phillips’s own brand) favorites. To check out her full list of makeup products used to achieve this look, click here.

“Born to be a dark brunette 🔥🔥🔥,” one fan penned in the comments. Meanwhile, another user added, “Need the dyes and color numbers for my hairstylist plssssssss.”

And beauty lovers can expect to see the same radiant, rich espresso shade Bieber styled everywhere this season. In August, The Zoe Report listed “Velvet Espresso” among the most popular hair colors, alongside reds and coppers.

As fate would have it, the aforementioned Rez actually spoke to the outlet at the time, highlighting the sumptuous shade and joking that it is “the hair-color equivalent of a luxe fall wardrobe.” The stylist added that, when going to the salon, those interested should be sure to ask for the color “with a high-shine, glass-like finish and subtle tonal dimension” so that “rather than reading flat or overly dark, the color feels glossy, reflective and expensive.”

Who What Wear seconded this prediction, listing the shade “Espresso Melt” as a top trend this season. Still, the espresso shade wasn’t the only forecasted autumnal trend Bieber embraced in her latest transformation. As Allure reported last month, “face-framing layers” and “soft shags” are also making a comeback, sending style lovers to the salon to embrace choppier, Y2K-adjacent looks.

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