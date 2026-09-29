Victoria’s Secret Just Unveiled the Stacked Music Lineup for the 2026 Fashion Show

The 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show just unveiled the stacked lineup of live performers for this year’s catwalk, and as the kids would say, “we’re sat.”

ICYMI, the beloved brand announced that the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show would indeed return this fall after a successful run last year. In August, they further confirmed the show would air on Sunday, Oct. 18, streaming live from Los Angeles at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET on the official Victoria’s Secret YouTube channel (as well as TikTok and Instagram).

Every week since, they’ve also shared which models fans can expect to see on the catwalk, and—at the time of this article’s publication—ten models have been confirmed for the 2026 catwalk: Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elsesser, Alex Consani, Abby Champion, Ashley Graham, Candice Swanepoel, Anok Yai, Imaan Hammamm, Devyn Garcia and Adriana Lima.

The announcement video posted to the brand’s social media on Tuesday, Sept. 29, fully embraced the ongoing early 2000s aesthetic we’ve been seeing lately. Highlighting each performer’s name on a classic iPod (with earbuds that still have the wire and everything!), the incredible collection of recording artists included Megan Thee Stallion, KATSEYE, Tate McRae and Megan Moroney.

After the announcement, several members of the lineup took to social media to share their excitement with fans. Megan Thee Stallion—who just dropped her featured verse on Dolly Babe’s viral track “Pink Blush” last week—posted a special video commemorating the moment, penning in the caption, “HOTTIES MY DREAM HAS FINALLY COME TRUE!!!! I’M IN THEE VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOWWWW😭😭😍😍😍 TUNE IN OCTOBER 18 TO SEE ME GET MY WINGSSS🩷🩷🪽🪽.”

Meanwhile, McRae—who also made headlines in 2026 after headlining Lollapalooza for the first time earlier this year—shared a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story, with text simply reading, “Yayyy, see u at Victoria’s Secret Show.”

Of course, the artists weren’t the only ones excited about the major news. Fans of the lineup were happy to hop in the comments on the Instagram announcement to applaud the must-see superstars.

“THIS LINEUP HAVING ME GAGGED YALL OUTDID URSELVES 😝😝,” one user penned.

“OH MY GOODDD, THE SHOW OF THE CENTURY,” another fan declared.

“OH THIS IS GENUINELY THE BEST LINEUP EVER,” one commenter concluded. “I AM FREAKING OUT.”

And we absolutely second all of these all-caps sentiments! You’re not going to want to miss the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, so clear your schedule for Sunday, Oct. 18!

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