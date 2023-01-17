Hailey Bieber Is Bringing Back the Statement Belt: See It Here

Hailey Bieber. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

It seems like chunky statement belts are coming back into fashion, and we might have Hailey Bieber to thank for reviving the trend.

The Rhode skincare founder recently rocked a Schiaparelli spring 2023 look straight off the runway, including a chunky gold belt buckle with a trio of charms. She was spotted wearing it at the grand opening of OBB Studios in Hollywood, Calif., on Jan. 14.

Bieber, 26, showed off her designer outfit the next day on Instagram, writing “last night ✨🦕” in her caption. The post featured a series of moody photos and videos that captured her ensemble, styled by Karla Welch.

The two-piece Schiaparelli set included a black long-sleeve top with a plunging square neckline and long black pants to match. Bieber accessorized with pointed-toe black slingbacks and gold statement earrings.

Hairstylist Irinel de León slicked the media personality’s hair back away from her face to allow her dramatic outfit to be the focal point. Bieber’s makeup artist, Leah Darcy, opted for luminous and dewy skin, which she paired with a bold and glossy red lip on the model.

Plenty of Bieber’s 50.1 million IG followers chimed in to the comments section to hype her up.

“wowwwwwwww,” wrote singer Noah Cyrus, while author R.M. Drake said, “Wow. Beautiful. ❤️❤️❤️.”

“Glazed 🍩 🔥,” commented cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson of Bieber’s glam, while Welch piped in to the comments section with five flame emojis.

Bieber has been starting the year off on a fashion-forward note, particularly gravitating toward sheer and mesh dresses. Can’t wait to see what she comes up with next.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!