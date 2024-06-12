Hailey Bieber’s Barbie Pink Chrome Manicure Has Us Inspired
If there’s one thing we can always count on Hailey Bieber for, it’s manicure inspiration.
The entrepreneur and social media star is always sporting the best and brightest nail looks, no matter the occasion. Between spring florals and summer chromes, there’s no denying that the 27-year-old is a trendsetter in the manicure space (among other areas).
Her latest manicure—perfectly curated to complement the release of Rhode’s new Pocket Blush—is no exception. For the promo photo shoot, Bieber sported a hot pink base, to which she added a chrome finish, a trending pick of late.
The look was a fresh blend of brights and shimmers, and it felt like the perfect call-back to last summer, when Barbie pink ruled the scene. Suddenly, we find ourselves inspired to pick back up the Margot Robbie-inspired style.
We’re certain there are countless ways to achieve the look. The shade of pink that you pick alone will seriously alter the finished product, and while we don’t know exactly which color Bieber chose for her base, we’re helping you to recreate it below.
OPI Nail Lacquer Nail Polish - I Quit My Day Job, $11.99 (ulta.com)
OPI polish is a staple in our manicure collection, and this bubblegum pink color couldn’t be better for achieving the soft, Barbie-inspired look that Bieber sported.
A chrome finish, on the other hand, is harder to achieve at home. To minmic Bieber’s complete nail aesthetic, head to the salon and ask for a bright pink polish with a chrome finish.