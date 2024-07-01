Hailey Bieber’s Farmers Market-Inspired Nails Are the Sweetest Nod to Summer
While we published a list of our favorite SI Lifestyle-observed summer nail trends last week, we’d like to officially add one more fresh and funky look to the mix: Hailey Bieber’s farmers market-inspired manicure.
The model and entrepreneur’s nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, showed off her client’s adorable nail art in an Instagram post on Friday. In the photographs, Bieber’s long, almond-shaped nails were left neutral and clean, with the exception of an adorable fruit or veggie painted on each, including strawberries, blueberries, cherries, corn, tomatoes, carrots and other seasonal produce.
“Farmers market 🍒🍅🌽🥕🫐 @haileybieber,” Ganzorigt aptly captioned her post, which drew tons of comments from her 175,000 followers.
“Obsessed!!” one person commented of the seasonal accents.
“Adorable 😍,” another added.
“So cute and simple,” someone else wrote.
“These are so creative and spunky!!!” one user noted.
“soooo cute!!!🫶🏽🫶🏽,” an additional fan gushed.
The 27-year-old Rhode skincare founder also recently sported a peachy chrome manicure, which is another sweet option for summer. And though she loves a good chrome polish look, Bieber has been switching things up regularly this summer, opting for dainty adornments on her fingertips regularly this season. We still can’t get enough of the delicate, jewel-adorned cherry blossom nails she sported here, again a result of her regular collaborations with Ganzorigt.
Whether you’re treating yourself by hitting the salon soon or doing a DIY self-care day at home, be sure to take a look at our complete list of summer nail trends to get inspired ahead of time.