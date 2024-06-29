Hailey Bieber’s Peachy Chrome Manicure Is Perfect for Summer
Admiring Hailey Bieber’s manicures is nothing new for us here at SI Lifestyle. She is, and has been for years, an inspiration when it comes to nail trends.
Though manicures are just an accessory to a stylish outfit, the right nail color can certainly take that outfit to the next level.
Bieber has always had a great sense of style and an eye for manicures. Perhaps its because she has established herself so prominently in the beauty space. (Ever heard of Rhode? That’s Bieber’s popular skincare company). Or perhaps it’s that she has such impressive style that her followers saw fit to copy her eye-catching nail game, too. Regardless of the reasoning, she sets the tone when it comes to seasonal manicures.
That’s why, when we saw her latest take on the ever-trending chrome nail look, we went ahead and booked ourselves an appointment at the salon. You may have heard of vanilla chrome, and perhaps you’ve even tried it, but we’ll harbor a guess you haven’t seen the likes of Bieber’s peachy chrome manicure before now.
It’s exactly as it sounds: a peach-colored base with a chrome finish that gives the nail a golden glow. Bieber’s style during her recent trip in New York was brilliant on its own, but with the addition of her bright manicure, they became just that much better. That’s the power of a good nail look, after all.
Before you hit the salon, check out our list of five additional summer nail trends to consider during your next self-care session.