Hailey Bieber Bares Baby Bump in Tan Maxi and Matching Blazer on Trip to New York City
In recent years, we’ve seen maternity fashion get a bit of a makeover. Gone are the days of oversized clothing that hides—or just barely shows—your growing bump. These days, showing off your bump is in vogue.
We’ve seen as much lately among pregnant fashionistas on our radar (think Suki Waterhouse, Vanessa Hudgens and Sofia Richie). Now, too, Hailey Bieber has come onto the scene, ready and willing to join in the trend.
The social media star and founder of skincare company, Rhode, is expecting her first baby with her husband, pop musician Justin Bieber. And her expertly curated sense of style has followed suit. Gone are the days when pregnancy entailed unflattering fashion choices. Bieber proved as much on her recent weekend trip in New York City.
The 27-year-old stepped out in a number of showstopping looks. But our favorite was an all-tan ensemble that she wore to a Rhode pop-up in SoHo. The look featured a bump-baring tan maxi dress, which she paired with a matching oversized blazer and tan pointed pumps. In classic fashion, she wore her hair in a slicked-back bun and sported a full face of her very own products for the event.
It was far from the only outfit on the trip that accentuated her growing bump, but it was definitely one of the best maternity looks we’ve seen in a moment. At a time when maternity fashion has become more flattering than ever, Bieber is giving a master class in styling a chic bump-forward look.