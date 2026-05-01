Hailey Bieber’s TIME ‘Most Influential Companies’ Cover Applauded by Fans, Fellow Celebrities

Hailey Bieber has landed TIME’s brand-new “Most Influential Companies” cover, and famous friends and fans alike can’t get enough of the mogul’s latest honor, which was unveiled yesterday, Thursday, April 30.

The model and entrepreneur serves as the founder, chief creative officer and head of innovation at Rhode, the skincare brand she launched in June 2022. Last May, e.l.f. Beauty acquired the brand for a $1 billion deal, and in September, Rhode launched in Sephora stores across the U.S. and in Canada (the brand is slated to expand into Sephora stores in Europe this fall). Today, the brand boasts 4.5 million followers on Instagram and a lineup of fan-favorite products like the Peptide Lip Treatment and Pocket Blush.

“We focus on innovation, we focus on formulation, we focus on packaging, we focus on color story, we focus on imagery, we focus on story­telling. We focus on inviting you into this whole entire world that really fits into your lifestyle,” Bieber told the outlet of Rhode in the cover story. “And I think that goes so far beyond skin care.”

“@time most influential companies 🌎 I’m a woman with big dreams and big ideas, @rhode is the dream of a lifetime! 📸 by @kanyaiwana,” Bieber wrote on Instagram when she shared the cover image to her feed yesterday.

Plenty of Bieber’s 58.1 million followers on her personal account chimed into the comments section—including famous friends and fellow entrepreneurs.

“Majorly beautiful majorly bo$$y,” model and Guest in Residence founder Gigi Hadid wrote.

“She’s major!!!” multihyphenate Lori Harvey added.

“Gorg,” Sofia Richie Grainge gushed.

“Just when I think you’ve done every boss thing you can do… you out boss yourself 🤷🏾‍♀️,” pal Justine Skye stated.

“That’s right❤️❤️❤️❤️,” model and designer Elsa Hosk noted.

“👏👏👏👏❤️,” model and YSE Beauty founder Molly Sims—whose own brand landed in Sephora stores last June—cheered.

“Best iconic girl boss🤏🏼🤏🏼🤏🏼,” a fan added.

“It’s [a] Rhode world and we are just living it 🤏🏻,” one follower wrote.

Of expanding Rhode into Sephora stores and navigating the business all while juggling new motherhood—Bieber and her husband, pop superstar Justin Bieber, welcomed their son, Jack Blues, in August 2024—the 29-year-old business mogul told the outlet there was “a lot of challenge happening at once.”

“It really showed me—as a woman, as a businesswoman, as an entrepreneur, as a mom, as a wife, as a friend—really what my capacity was, because I felt really stretched in a lot of ways,” she stated.

Read Bieber’s full TIME interview here.

More fashion and beauty content