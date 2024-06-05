Hailey Bieber Uses This Double-Sided Brush to Effortlessly Blend Her Makeup On the Go
Hailey Bieber has totally mastered her minimalist, no-makeup makeup look. And, the model is taking it a step further by completing it in just a few minutes in a car. The Rhode skincare founder showed off her updated summer glam routine on TikTok, while also teasing an upcoming launch for her brand (like the marketing genius she is).
Bieber’s simple, effortless look includes just concealer, blush and a touch of eyebrow gel, but it turns out so flawless because of one particular product: Saie’s double-ended makeup brush.
Saie The Double-Ended Sculpting Brush, $30 (sephora.com)
A double-ended brush like this one is the ultimate life hack when it comes to traveling or doing makeup on-the-go. This fluffy brush works perfectly with cream and powder products, and is made from soft synthetic and vegan bristles.
Bieber, who is pregnant with her first baby with husband Justin Bieber, first prepped her skin with the Rhode Glazing Milk ($30) before applying concealer under her eyes, around her mouth and in the center of her chin. She blended it in with the smaller end of the Saie brush and lightly set her face with a loose powder as well.
The 27-year-old topped off the look with a beautiful, summery bright poppy pink shade of blush and tapped it all over her cheeks, over her nose and in the center of her lips with her fingers.
Bieber donned a 1990s-inspired bright blue patterned knit short sleeve collared sweater and accessorized with tons of her signature jewelry, including a “B” pendant necklace and matching statement ring. She got ready to the sound of Billie Eilish’s new viral song, “Birds of a Feather.”
“been doing my makeup in the car a lot these days. heres my lil go to routine 🤍 @rhode skin,” she captioned the video.
The official Rhode Instagram account also shared the clip, writing “on-the-go glow ✨✨🎀.”