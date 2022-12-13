Skip to main content
Heidi Klum’s Glamorous Translucent Gown Turns Heads at ‘Avatar’ Premiere

The TV personality’s stunning outfit stuck with the film’s underwater theme.
Heidi Klum attended the premiere of Avatar 2: The Way of Water at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on Monday, Dec. 12, looking like a goddess.

Klum really stuck with the film’s theme, wearing a shiny and translucent Lever Couture gown from the designer's spring-summer 2023 collection that cascaded down her body like water. The gown included a thigh-high slit, showing off Klum’s toned legs and clear pointed-toe heel sandals.

Klum’s long hair was slicked back in a “wet” look by hairstylist Lorenzo Martin, while the America’s Got Talent judge opted for a bronze smoky eye and nude lip, courtesy of makeup artist Linda Hay.

“Out of this world @avatar 🤩🤯💙 Same goes for my dress @lever_couture 🤍,” the 49-year-old captioned an Instagram post showing off her outfit.

Clearly, not even a bit of precipitation can rain on Klum’s fashion parade. 

Just hours earlier, she posted a photo of herself gleefully strutting through a rainy parking lot in a plum colored dress with cut-out detailing on the chest, a matching trench coat and pointed-toe thigh-high boots. 

Klum accessorized with an umbrella, a smile and oversized sunglasses in the same purple shade. She captioned her post simply with, “Monday ☔️ 🌧.”

Last week the former SI Swimsuit model rocked a pink blazer as a mini dress and wore an adorable cherry-emblazoned sweater paired with a zebra print mini skirt.

Avatar 2 hits theaters on Friday, Dec. 16. The film, which was directed by James Cameron and stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña, is a sequel to the original 2009 science fiction film.

