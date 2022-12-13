Heidi Klum’s Glamorous Translucent Gown Turns Heads at ‘Avatar’ Premiere

The TV personality’s stunning outfit stuck with the film’s underwater theme.

Heidi Klum. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Heidi Klum attended the premiere of Avatar 2: The Way of Water at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on Monday, Dec. 12, looking like a goddess.

Klum really stuck with the film’s theme, wearing a shiny and translucent Lever Couture gown from the designer's spring-summer 2023 collection that cascaded down her body like water. The gown included a thigh-high slit, showing off Klum’s toned legs and clear pointed-toe heel sandals.

Klum’s long hair was slicked back in a “wet” look by hairstylist Lorenzo Martin, while the America’s Got Talent judge opted for a bronze smoky eye and nude lip, courtesy of makeup artist Linda Hay.

“Out of this world @avatar 🤩🤯💙 Same goes for my dress @lever_couture 🤍,” the 49-year-old captioned an Instagram post showing off her outfit.

Clearly, not even a bit of precipitation can rain on Klum’s fashion parade.

Just hours earlier, she posted a photo of herself gleefully strutting through a rainy parking lot in a plum colored dress with cut-out detailing on the chest, a matching trench coat and pointed-toe thigh-high boots.

Klum accessorized with an umbrella, a smile and oversized sunglasses in the same purple shade. She captioned her post simply with, “Monday ☔️ 🌧.”

Last week the former SI Swimsuit model rocked a pink blazer as a mini dress and wore an adorable cherry-emblazoned sweater paired with a zebra print mini skirt.

Avatar 2 hits theaters on Friday, Dec. 16. The film, which was directed by James Cameron and stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña, is a sequel to the original 2009 science fiction film.

