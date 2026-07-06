Hilary Duff’s New Bath and Body Works Campaign Is a Millennial’s Dream

Millennials such as myself fondly remember Bath and Body Works scents of the early 2000s with a unique nostalgia. Cucumber Melon and Sweet Pea body sprays were rights of passage during middle school, and the body care brand has just teamed up with a particular actor-singer that is sending this millennial’s wistfulness for a simpler time through the roof: Hilary Duff.

Earlier today, Monday, July 6, Bath and Body Works announced Duff as a brand ambassador and creative partner as it launches Fruit Fusion, a “juicy new body care franchise built around fruit-forward fragrance and real, lasting hydration,” per a press release.

In a joint Instagram post announcing the partnership and product lineup, Duff lip-synced to the 1981 hit song “Tempted” by Squeeze. While clad in a white tank and micro shorts, rain began to fall around the “Roommates” singer as she lathered up and spritzed herself with the brand’s new offerings. Duff bit into a tangerine and flexed a muscle before products from the brand-new Fruit Fusion lineup were displayed on screen.

“Fruit Fusion by Bath & Body Works just turned fruity body care into the hottest routine with new scents: Watermelon Whirl, Tangerine Twirl, Berry Bliss, Banana Blend 🍉🍊🍓🍌,” read part of the caption, announcing the four new scents.

Unsurprisingly, fans are freaking out over the collaboration.

“She just brought back BBW!! What can’t she do @hilaryduff 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” cookbook author and entrepreneur Gaby Dalkin declared.

“Yes!!!!!! Get me some sun ripened raspberry right now!!!!!!!!!” comedian Heather McMahan joked of the discontinued scent.

“OH THIS IS ICONIC!!!!!!!!!” content creator Kate Steinberg stated.

“brb RUNNING to bath and body works for the first time in 8 years,” someone else shared.

“Love, but absolutely a missed opportunity for a retro cucumber melon revival 🥒🍈,” one follower noted.

“✨HEY NOW HEY NOW, THIS IS WHAT CREAMS ARE MADE OF✨,” another user quipped.

Shop the full lineup of Fruit Fusion products by Bath and Body Works here, and check out a few SI Lifestyle faves below.

Bath and Body Works

With top notes of watermelon and sugared berries, lather up with this hydrating cleanser that’s enriched with aloe and coco shea. Happy customers note that the scent is “light and fruity” while helping skin to feel “so moisturized.”

Bath and Body Works

The perfect on-the-go scent to throw in your bag this summer, this tiny bottle is packed with notes of tangerine, pink grapefruit and blood orange. Plus, the packaging couldn’t be cuter!

Bath and Body Works

Treat sun-kissed skin with a yummy dose of hydration that smells amazing. The combination of blackberry, açaí and pineapple is super summery and leaves your skin feeling softer than ever.

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