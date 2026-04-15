Hilary Duff Teases What Fans Can Expect on Upcoming ‘The Lucky Me Tour’

If you’re a music-loving millennial, chances are you’ve been streaming Hilary Duff’s luck ... or something nonstop since the album dropped in late February. And if you’re really all aboard the resurgence of Duff’s music career, you’re likely awaiting “The Lucky Me Tour,” which kicks off in West Palm Beach, Fla., in June.

The singer-actress attended The Daily Front Row’s 10th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards last night, and while on the red carpet ahead of the main event, Who What Wear caught up with Duff about her forthcoming tour. The “Roommates” singer dished about what fans can expect from the concert experience to the song from her sixth studio album she’s most looking forward to performing live.

“I’ve done about five songs, five or six songs, from the new record on my ‘Small Rooms, Big Nerves’ tour,” Duff stated in reply to the latter question on the evening of Tuesday, April 14. “I would pick one of those, but that’s kind of in my body already. I think one of the ones I’m most excited about [performing] is ‘Adult Size Medium.’”

She also revealed that her pre-show rituals are pretty chill. Duff likes to kick back by listening to “some ’90s music” while enjoying a meal with a small glass of wine ahead of performing. “I warm up my voice and I go out there,” she stated. “I don’t really have too much that goes on outside of that.”

As for what fans can expect on Duff’s forthcoming world tour? Lots of fun, according to the former Lizzie McGuire star.

“I think you can expect to have a really fun, carefree night,” she said. “There’s going to be a lot of like fun surprises, a lot of old songs, a lot of songs from the new record, so a celebration of the present and the past. I’ve been so excited to see how like multigenerational this has felt like. I’m still in the process of building out the show, it’s been a ton of work, but really exciting and I’m like thrilled to have the opportunity again.”

While on last night’s red carpet, Duff posed for photos with her makeup artist, Kelsey Deenihan Fisher, who was honored at the event as Makeup Artist of the Year. In addition to the Younger actress, Deenihan Fisher has an A-list client roster including Reese Witherspoon, Kelsea Ballerini, Ali Larter and Emma Roberts.

Tour dates and ticketing information for Duff’s “The Lucky Me Tour” can be found here.

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