Hilary Duff’s Brand-New Recording of ‘Come Clean’ Has Millennials Freaking Out

“Let’s go back / back to the beginning,” of Hilary Duff’s music career, that is.

Following closely on the heels of the 38-year-old musician’s latest album, luck ... or something, which was released on Feb. 20, Duff has rerecorded one of her classic songs from the vault. “Come Clean,” the pop-rock track from her 2003 studio album, Metamorphosis, has been a longtime fan favorite, and today, the Lizzie McGuire actress released a newly recorded version of the song, much to the delight of her millennial fan base.

“thank you for continuing to love this song all these years,” Duff wrote in an Instagram caption on April 10. “It’s been so fun growing up with her 🩵 ✨come clean (mine) is out now wherever you stream your music!”

Alongside her announcement, Duff shared a screenshot from the music video for “Roommates,” a single off her latest studio album. Tons of Duff’s 28.2 million followers on the platform quickly chimed into the comments section to share their excitement over the rerecorded version of “Come Clean.”

“still trying to fit a square into a circle,” former Laguna Beach star Talan Torriero quipped while referencing the song’s lyrics.

“this is the best thing ever,” singer-songwriter Lolo declared.

“Will be on repeat today,” Love Is Blind contestant Connor Spies admitted.

“This is of the utmost importance to us (!!!),” the official Essie account chimed.

“How did this song get even better?!?!” author Hitha Palepu inquired.

“The anthem of the millennials,” someone else added.

“OMG!! SCREAMING, CRYING, THROWING UP!! Thank you for this!!! 😭💕 you are making younger me and older me SO happy right now! I cannot wait to have this on repeat.. permanently.. for the rest of my life 😭🥹,” another eager follower shared.

Where and when to purchase Hilary Duff (Mine)

While “Come Clean (Mine)” was rerecorded for Roku’s The Reunion: Laguna Beach special, which premieres today, it is available to stream wherever you listen to music. Additionally, the track will also be part of Duff’s Hilary Duff (Mine) limited-edition vinyl release for Record Store Day on Saturday, April 18.

The exclusive silver vinyl will feature seven rerecorded tracks, including “Come Clean (Mine),” along with:

“Wake Up”

“So Yesterday”

“What Dreams Are Made of”

“Sparks”

“Why Not”

“With Love”

Before Record Store Day next Saturday, be sure to find a local store stocking the record here. We can’t wait to get our hands on it!

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