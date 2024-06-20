How to Recreate Hailey Bieber’s Signature Faux Freckles for Summer
Hailey Bieber is the queen of minimalist, glowy makeup looks, and one of her best hacks to making any glam moment a little more natural is to add faux freckles into the mix. The Rhode skincare founder is always sharing calm, serene “get ready with me” videos that give us insight into her routine and her glamorous life.
While the soon-to-be mom, who is expecting her first baby with husband Justin Bieber, uses the viral, sold-out Berry Freckled Pen ($22) from Beaubble, it’s fairly easy to get the 27-year-old’s signature look with a different felt-tip or liquid freckle pen.
Some influencers and members of the TikTok beauty community even use a brown eyeliner or eyebrow pencil instead—and it works just the same. SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek revealed that she actually uses a brown lip liner to enhance her natural freckles.
For the most natural look, one creator advised creating freckles in a few clusters around your nose and cheeks, along with placing them in a few in unexpected spots, like under your eyes or around your eyebrows.
Below are a few of our favorite products for creating faux freckles this summer.
Salty Face Freckle Paint, $22 (saltyface.com)
This warm dark brown freckle pen makes it super easy to control the depth of color and size for a bold freckle look, or a super natural, sun-kissed moment. Lightly tap the brush across the bridge of your nose and cheeks and tap it in with your fingers to blend. Watch TikTok creator Kylei Ann use (and love) it here.
Pseudo Labs PHreckles, $32 (pseudolabs.com)
This liquid freckle product comes in three shades and requires a different application process. It may take a few tries to master, but once you do, you’ll be able to create the most gorgeous, minimalist freckles within seconds. First, shake the bottle well before pulling the wand out, wiping off any excess product on the edges. Hold the wand bristles upward and parallel to where you want to apply them, about an inch away from your face. Run the toothpick (included in the packaging) softly along the bristles so the pigment splatters on your face. Work in sections of your skin, and lightly dab the formula in between each round. Watch the application process on TikTok to get the hang of it.
NABLA Freckle Maker, $20 (ulta.com)
“You just have to pat everything in thoroughly and then it turns into these gorgeous freckles and moles,” content creator Kali Ledger explained about the fine-tip applicator and how to use it. She added that a good beginner tactic is to dot the product on your finger in clusters and then tap it into the skin.
Freck Beauty Freck The Original Freckle, $22 to $28 (sephora.com)
Freck created the OG freckle pen, before faux freckles were even popular. This easy-to-use product offers a super lightweight formula in two different shades, and is made from clean ingredients. The brand’s clever motto is “you can’t freck it up.” Watch how to apply it here.