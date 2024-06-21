Jessica Alba’s Go-to Summer Sunglasses Are Chic, Versatile and Under $100
A good summer outfit is not complete without a pair of sunglasses. And while we all know this to be true, we also understand why you might be a little hesitant to invest in good ones. The best sunglasses are often expensive, easy to lose and even easier to break.
But what if we told you that we know of a celebrity-approved pair that is as chic as it is reasonably priced (and that, while we can’t ensure that you won’t lose them, we know that their price tag doesn’t make them irreplaceable)? Enter American actress Jessica Alba’s go-to sunnies this season.
In a recent conversation with the New York Post, the actress walked through her must-have items for a season full of time spent in the sun. Top of the list were the DEZI EZ Sunglasses ($89), a chic pair of squared-off aviators, which would serve as the perfect addition to any outfit.
Alba likes them for a variety of reasons. Namely, “I’m into the rectangle shape of these glasses,” she explained. “I think it’s really flattering and it elevates any outfit whether you’re heading to the beach or running errands.”
DEZI EZ Sunglasses, $89 (dezi.co)
These rectangular aviators come with a soft brown lens and light-toned frame, making them easy to style and versatile for just about any look. They are undoubtedly fit for this season and the next.
There you have it: Alba has spoken, and we think you should follow her lead. We know we will be.