Jordan Chiles Sparkles in Couture Gown on ‘TIME’ Women of the Year Gala Red Carpet

Jordan Chiles just scored another perfect 10—but this time, it didn’t come from the judges at her gymnastics meet or the panel on Dancing With the Stars. Instead, it came from fashion fans everywhere for her incredible look at this week’s TIME Women of the Year Gala!

The Olympian took some time off from dominating the mat with UCLA to walk the red carpet at the event on Tuesday, March 10, wearing a shimmering gown featuring one show-stopping detail—but that’s not all! She also graced fashion fans with a second luxe look for the TIME Women’s Leadership Forum, where she put her own trendy twist on a classic style.

Chiles shines at multiple TIME events

The elite gymnast—who was previously selected as one of TIME’s Women of the Year in 2025—arrived at the event wearing a Tony Ward gown. The couture piece featured an asymmetrical neckline, which cut diagonally across Chiles’s chest for a unique silhouette. The piece also featured sparkling silver beading throughout the delicate fabric. Still, even with all that shine, the most eye-catching detail of the garment was the daring cutout on her right side, which broke up the monochromatic metallic of the gown with deep hues of purple and black, giving a peek at Chiles’s bare midriff underneath.

She further accessorized the ensemble with a few dainty pieces of jewelry to match the gown, but left her neckline bare. For her hair and makeup, the athlete styled her long, dark tresses sleek and straight, parted down the center so they fell behind her shoulders. Her makeup was equally elegant, comprising pink cheeks, plush eyelashes and glossy lips.

More than just a breathtaking red carpet moment, the gown itself has a story to tell. As reported by Harper’s Bazaar, the designer had a deeper meaning in mind when creating the couture piece, stating that the cutout and subsequent coloring were meant to evoke the look of a “wound,” representing “the balance between strength and vulnerability.”

Jordan Chiles | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TIME

Two TIME events, two incredible looks

While that one designer look would’ve been enough to have fashion fans cheering, Chiles didn’t stop there. As noted above, the Olympian also rocked a second, separate look before she even stepped foot on the evening Gala’s red carpet, channeling corpcore cool energy for the TIME Women’s Leadership Forum.

Sporting a workwear-adjacent black mini dress with shiny buttons down the front by Helsa Studio, the monochromatic moment was broken up by the ruffled white blouse peeking out from beneath, complete with a large bow at the neck. Chiles added a chic pair of classic black pumps for another “10s across the board” style moment.

More Lifestyle & Celeb: