Kelsey Merritt Brings Signature Princess Diana ’Fit to the Great Outdoors
Kelsey Merritt is the queen of producing the most chic, elevated, timeless outfits, and in doing so, she serves as major fashion inspo for her Instagram followers. We often wonder where the fashionista pulls her creativity from, but judging by her latest post, we might have a clue.
The Filipino-American model recently channeled her inner nature girl and Princess Diana as she spent some time in the great outdoors. The SI Swimsuit alumna and former Victoria’s Secret model shared a cute, aesthetic series of pics taken while on she was on a hike on a sunny, slightly overcast day.
The 27-year-old showed off her slim, toned legs in mid-thigh length black biker shorts, a high-neck Polo Ralph Lauren crew sweatshirt with “New York” emblazoned on the front, and chunky ASICS sneakers. She accessorized (and protected herself from the summer sun’s harsh UV rays) with a navy blue cap and sleek cat eye sunglasses.
“fav sunday activity,” Merritt captioned the June 17 carousel the following day.
“Super cute 🥰,” Tatianna Merritt commented.
“simple yet stunning ❤️🔥,” one fan chimed.
Merritt admitted to Elite Daily last year that the late Princess of Wales certainly is someone who she looks up to when it comes to styling her outfits. She’s also always scrolling on social media and taking mental notes from observing other women in real life.
“I love looking at vintage Ralph Lauren, and Princess Diana is one of my fashion inspirations. And also just people-watching. People are so stylish. Before it was even a thing, I didn’t even know what ‘quiet luxury’ was, but I always gravitated toward classic, timeless, elegant and sophisticated pieces that I would always have in my wardrobe. I’m not big on huge logos on clothing or anything. I like more minimalist stuff and more just classic timeless stuff,” she shared. “Being a model all these years, I’m used to being a blank canvas and not being known for what I like or my style. With social media, I was able to unexpectedly showcase more of myself and who I am. It’s been surprising and very heartwarming to know that it’s so well-received by so many people and that they love my style.“