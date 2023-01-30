Kelsey Merritt Serves Corporate Chic in Latest IG Post

The SI Swimsuit model styled herself for a Cult Gaia event.

Kelsey Merritt. Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Kelsey Merritt can rock any look—from swimwear to ski gear and athleisure to the red carpet, as well as her latest endeavor: corporate chic.

The SI Swimsuit model dolled herself up for a Cult Gaia event on Jan. 27 and slayed her business-casual-inspired outfit. Merritt wore a white halter tank top featuring a funnel neckline and an open back with black ankle-length trousers. She paired the outfit with pointed-toe heels, a black clutch, chunky gold rings and long pearl drop earrings.

For glam, Merritt sported a bold red lip, dramatic fake lashes and a natural base, allowing her freckles to shine. Her hair was slicked back into a perfect high bun.

“glam by me tonight 💋,” the 26-year-old captioned her post.

Fellow SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader chimed into the comments with a series of heart-eye emojis, while Teresa Andrés Gonzalvo chirped, “Beautyyyyyyyy❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Merritt primarily lives in New York City but recently traveled to Sun Valley, Idaho for a change of scenery and some time in the snow.

She wore a bright blue puffer jacket from Apparis and black ski pants from Goldbergh with boots. Merritt included a mirror selfie, a photo on the gondola and a snap of herself on the slopes in a Jan. 26 carousel post.

In another series of photos, Merritt traded her ski boots for white Moon Boots and her goggles for Vuarnet sunglasses.

“doesn’t look like it but this was the coldest I’ve ever been skiing,” she captioned the post of herself standing in front of a fence. “Literally felt like I had a brain freeze going down the mountain 😵‍💫.”

She unzipped the metallic jacket to reveal a cream turtleneck from Perfect Moment underneath.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!