Kim Petras Channels Britney Spears With Denim Gown at American Music Awards

Kim Petras at the 2022 AMAs. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Pop singer Kim Petras channeled Britney Spears with her denim dress on the red carpet for the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and the German singer channeled Spears’s denim look from the 2011 American Music Awards, a now iconic outfit in which she famously matched denim-on-denim with then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

Petras’s strapless, floor-length denim dress by Blumarine included studded embellishments and a denim train. While she paired the look with a matching denim purse and a huge cross necklace, Petras wore her signature bleach blonde locks straight and went with subtle makeup, including a pale pink lip.

Petras spoke with Access Hollywood on the red carpet about her look and her adoration for Spears.

“Denim galore, very Britney. I love Britney, I feel like Britney raised me, so I feel like I’m kind of always paying tribute to Britney,” Petras told the outlet.

The 2022 American Music Awards brought out music’s hottest stars, from country star Carrie Underwood to Brazilian singer, Anitta, who was crowned Favorite Female Latin Artist by the end of the night.

Petras recently received a 2023 Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Unholy,” a collaboration with Sam Smith. Petras and Smith made history earlier this year as the first openly transgender and first openly non-binary solo artist, respectively, to have a track reach the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 song chart.

