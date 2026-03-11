Kylie Jenner Rocks Bleached Eyebrows in Striking Cover Shot for ’Vanity Fair’

Kylie Jenner is Vanity Fair’s spring issue star, and her cover photo had fans everywhere doing a double-take.

Jenner’s edgy cover girl style

Shared to the outlet’s official Instagram account on Wednesday, March 11, the striking cover shot saw the reality TV and beauty brand mogul seated on the edge of a bed topped with a patterned mauve comforter beside an adorable black cat. She casually smoked a cigarette, making intense eye contact with the camera lens, rocking a strong look that was a distinct departure from her typical signature style.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a sleek, satin, black bra-style top and fitted khaki-colored trousers for the dynamic shot, captured by photographer Mert Alas. She then accessorized the ensemble further with a coordinating belt and knee-high riding boots. Her long, dark hair was left down, pushed behind her shoulders and parted slightly to the side for a little added volume.

Still, there’s no denying that Jenner’s glam—styled by her longtime makeup artist Ariel Tejada—was what stood out most about the photo. The reality TV star was almost unrecognizable as she channeled 1990s grunge-era chic, courtesy of her bleached eyebrows, making her the latest to rock the divisive look following Jenna Ortega’s take on the trend last fall.

And Jenner didn’t only rock the daring look for the cover, keeping the style for the entire moody photo spread featured on the pages of the magazine itself. The outlet shared a few more snapshots from the shoot on social media alongside the cover, with one close-up giving fans a better look at her unique makeup moment. Other photos in the feature showcased some seriously stylish garments, including a dramatic bow cape, an elegant green gown and several matching two-piece sets.

You can check out Jenner’s post about the cover on Instagram here.

Famous friends and family members react to Jenner’s cover shot

As you can imagine, the photos quickly went viral online, with Jenner’s post about the cover feature already accumulating nearly 1 million likes at the time of this article’s publication. And along with those likes came plenty of comments from fans, family members and famous friends, all equally in awe of her cool cover girl style.

“Yupppppppp,” Hailey Bieber simply wrote.

“Wow wow wow,” her sister Khloe Kardashian penned. Their mother, Kris Jenner, then added, “STUNNING 🖤”

“Soo beautiful ky,” Gigi Hadid declared.

“KYLIE ON TOP 🥵,” Victoria Villarroel added, referencing the headline accompanying her cover image. “AHHH so fab I love so much!”

You can read Jenner’s feature story with Vanity Fair here.

