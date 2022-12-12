Look: Ashley Graham Is Gorgeous in a Sheer Black Mesh Dress

Ashley Graham. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Ashley Graham attended Time’s Person of the Year reception at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on Thursday, Dec. 8, in an unforgettable look.

The SI Swimsuit model wore a long-sleeved, sheer black mesh dress with a hood and paired her glittery see-through gown with a black bra and underwear underneath. She kept her accessories to a minimum and accented her all-black outfit with simple black open-toed heels. Graham’s hair was pulled back, except for a few face-framing strands that peeked out through the sides of her hood, and she opted for a dark smoky eye.

She shared her look on Instagram, captioning her post, “uh-huh-honey🖤celebrating @time PERSON OF THE YEAR!!!”

Knix founder Joanna Griffiths commented, “CUTE!!!!!!!!,” while makeup artist Kale Teter simply said, “😍❤️❤️.”

Graham credited her glam team in her post, including stylist Jessica Willis and hairstylist Anthony Perez. In addition to the photos of her outfit, Graham strutted out of an elevator in a video and posed with her husband, Justin Ervin, in other snapshots in the carousel post.

Time’s Person of the Year reception featured cocktails and a video message from the 2022 Person of the Year, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as a live performance from Breakout Artist of the Year, country singer Mickey Guyton.

Meanwhile, Graham has been rocking some incredible outfits this week alone. She wore a blue cape dress and sparkly Jimmy Choo heels on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards on Monday, Dec. 5, and made fans do a double take when she served looks on Instagram in a figure-hugging custom Sergio Castaño Peña gown on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle on Google News!