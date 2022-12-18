Look: Hailey Bieber Shows Off Festive Red French Manicure and Matching Lip

Hailey Bieber. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber went viral over the summer for her iridescent glazed donut manicure, and the Rhode skincare founder just shared a festive version of the nail style on Instagram.

In her post, Bieber shows off her fresh chrome French manicure with seasonally-appropriate red tips by nail artist Zola Ganzorigt. Rings are stacked on her tattooed fingers and she rocks a bold red lip to match, courtesy of makeup artist Leah Darcy. Her hair is worn down in a sleek blowout by hairstylist Irinel de León.

In the photos, Bieber is wearing a black mini dress and fur coat, accessorized with leather boots and a red purse. She credited her outfit to stylist Dani Michelle.

The 26-year-old captioned her post with three festive emojis: “🎄🎄🧑🏼‍🎄.”

“Wow, you look so good in a red lip,” commented Khloe Kardashian, while Sara Tan Christensen, beauty director at Refinery29, said, “This red lip tho💄✨.”

Ganzorigt shared the manicure on her own Instagram account, complete with instructions for how to achieve the look at home using OPI products.

“Candy cane glazed nails 🤍❤️,” she captioned her post.

After her glazed donut manicure became coveted by the masses, Bieber shared her secret with Refinery29 in a June TikTok, saying that everyone had been asking her for details.

“[My nail artist does] one coat, like one thin layer of a color... and then I rub chrome dust over it,” she said. “I’m having like a chrome nail obsession.”

