Look: Hailey Bieber Shows Off Festive Red French Manicure and Matching Lip
Hailey Bieber went viral over the summer for her iridescent glazed donut manicure, and the Rhode skincare founder just shared a festive version of the nail style on Instagram.
In her post, Bieber shows off her fresh chrome French manicure with seasonally-appropriate red tips by nail artist Zola Ganzorigt. Rings are stacked on her tattooed fingers and she rocks a bold red lip to match, courtesy of makeup artist Leah Darcy. Her hair is worn down in a sleek blowout by hairstylist Irinel de León.
In the photos, Bieber is wearing a black mini dress and fur coat, accessorized with leather boots and a red purse. She credited her outfit to stylist Dani Michelle.
The 26-year-old captioned her post with three festive emojis: “🎄🎄🧑🏼🎄.”
“Wow, you look so good in a red lip,” commented Khloe Kardashian, while Sara Tan Christensen, beauty director at Refinery29, said, “This red lip tho💄✨.”
Ganzorigt shared the manicure on her own Instagram account, complete with instructions for how to achieve the look at home using OPI products.
“Candy cane glazed nails 🤍❤️,” she captioned her post.
After her glazed donut manicure became coveted by the masses, Bieber shared her secret with Refinery29 in a June TikTok, saying that everyone had been asking her for details.
“[My nail artist does] one coat, like one thin layer of a color... and then I rub chrome dust over it,” she said. “I’m having like a chrome nail obsession.”