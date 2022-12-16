Look: Khloe Kardashian Rocks a New Haircut With Bangs on Instagram

Khloe Kardashian. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian unveiled a new haircut on Instagram yesterday, and we’re obsessed with her new fringe.

The Kardashians star shared a selfie of her freshly shorn honey-hued bangs, courtesy of hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimmons. Her hair was styled loosely with some texture, and as for her glam, makeup artist Ash K Holm went with bold lashes, bronzed skin and a nude lip. In the photos, Kardashian wears a white tank top as she peers into the camera and strikes a few poses.

“Bang Bang,” Kardashian captioned her post.

Family members, friends and fans hyped Kardashian up in the comments section, clearly loving her new look.

“I love this so much,” said sister Kim Kardashian, while mom Kris Jenner commented, “So GORGEOUS!!❤️❤️❤️.”

“This 😍😍😍😍😍😍is 🔥🔥🔥,” responded TV personality La La Anthony, and Fitzsimmons said, “We did that.”

The Good American co-founder recently sat down with Vanity Fair for a lie detector test with her sister, Kourtney. The duo quizzed each other on everything from family to relationships and more.

Earlier this month, Kardashian took home several People’s Choice Awards—she and her family won Reality Show of 2022 and Kardashian personally took home the trophy for Reality TV Star, winning the award for the fifth year in a row.

