Look: Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Bikini Body in Hilarious Instagram Post

Hailey Bieber. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber has a great sense of humor. The 26-year-old posted a few behind-the-scenes photos of herself getting ready on Instagram, complete with Velcro rollers and a T-shirt emblazoned with a bikini body print.

In the series of pictures, Bieber is seated in a chair for a primping session with her glam team. In the final photo, Bieber shares a selfie (sans rollers) that serves as the perfect endorsement for her Rhode skincare line, as her fresh face has a luminous glow and her skin looks nearly flawless.

Mrs. Bieber captioned her quirky post with, “Merry Christmas? ☎️.”

SI Swimsuit model Lily Aldridge commented, “I’m obsessssed with this shirt 👙,” while Kylie Jenner piped in with, “it’s the @kyliecosmetics for me,” noting the eyeshadow palette pictured in the first photo.

Several followers commented on Bieber’s radiant skin. One person summed up most fans’ feelings and said, “last slide: girls don’t want boyfriends/girlfriends, they want Hailey Bieber’s skin!!!!✨✨✨.”

Bieber launched her skincare line in June, and at the time, told People that she wanted the line to be “accessible and attainable” for all.

“What sets Rhode apart is we’re putting out a very curated, edited line of essentials — our philosophy is making one of everything really good... That’s how I look at skincare... That one really good moisturizer you keep reaching for. That one really great hydration product you keep going back to,” she said. “These formulas are very intentional and very specific so that they can become those curated essentials that you keep going back to.”

