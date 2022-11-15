Selena Gomez Receives Top Award for Mental Health Advocacy

The star has been outspoken about taking charge of one’s own mental and physical health.

Pop star, actress and mental health advocate Selena Gomez just added another award to her growing collection. On Nov. 14, Gomez was bestowed the Morton E. Ruderman Award for Inclusion. The award, which is given out by the Ruderman Family Foundation, recognizes Gomez’s work in supporting mental health services and raising awareness while fostering mental health resources for young people worldwide.

Gomez has long been outspoken about both her physical and mental health journeys, as she openly speaks about her battle with lupus and bipolar diagnosis. Earlier this year, she launched a multimedia company, Wondermind, which provides resources and tools for mental fitness.

“I am grateful for this recognition and for the work the Ruderman Family Foundation does every day. We know that the stigma associated with mental health has led to silence around the issue. I want to change that, especially for young people,” Gomez said in her video acceptance speech. “I’ve been open and honest about my own journey with my mental health, and it hasn’t always been easy, but it’s something I’m constantly working on.”

Jay Ruderman, president of the Ruderman Family Foundation, praised Gomez’s efforts to increase the accessibility of mental health resources and programs to all in a statement issued by the philanthropic organization.

“Selena Gomez powerfully embodies our foundation’s mission in the mental health arena—a mission which continues to take on greater importance amid today’s unprecedented mental health crisis for teens, young adults and the entire population,” Ruderman said.

On Nov. 4, Apple TV+ released My Mind & Me, a documentary detailing Gomez’s six-year journey through her mental and physical health struggles.

“My hope is that by sharing my story and using my platform, I can encourage others to get the help and support they need to address their mental health,” Gomez said in the video.

