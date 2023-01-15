Margot Robbie Turns Heads in Stunning Backless Valentino Gown

Margot Robbie at the U.K. premiere of ‘Babylon.’ Samir Hussein/Getty Images

We can’t get enough of Margot Robbie’s red carpet style. The Babylon actress attended the film’s U.K. premiere at the BFI IMAX in London on Jan. 12, and she looked absolutely gorgeous.

The 32-year-old star wore a fiery red backless Valentino gown with long, flowing sleeves, styled for the event by Kate Young. Hairstylist Bryce Scarlett pulled Robbie’s blonde locks back into a low bun with several face-framing strands left out and slightly curled, while makeup artist Pati Dubroff opted for a bright and bold crimson lip that perfectly matched the star’s outfit. The rest of Robbie’s makeup was minimal and allowed her blue eyes to pop.

Young shared Robbie’s glamorous outfit in a Jan. 12 Instagram post.

“SENSATIONAL,” “Gorg ❤️,” “Obsessed” and “WOWWWWW” were just a few pieces of positive feedback littering the comments section.

Young also styled Robbie for the 2023 Golden Globes earlier in the week. The star’s pretty-in-pink custom Chanel frock featured a halter neck and tulle skirt and made our best-dressed list.

The Barbie actress recently chatted with W magazine about the Damien Chazelle-directed film, Babylon. She told the outlet she felt obligated to take the role of Nellie LaRoy immediately upon receiving the script.

“I’ve never felt that way about a script,” she said. “I was frantic—at one point, I suggested showing up at the director’s house. When we eventually met, I said, ‘I have to play this character—she’s mine.’”

