Millie Bobby Brown Gives Cute Nod to Jake Bongiovi With ‘Wifey’ Denim Shorts
Millie Bobby Brown is in her honeymoon phase and she wants everyone to know it. The Stranger Things star recently tied the knot with now-husband Jake Bongiovi, and the couple, who began dating in 2021, are totally smitten with each other in their newlywed era.
The actress and model duo took a trip to Orlando’s Walt Disney World to celebrate their nuptials, where the 20-year-old donned the cutest high-waisted denim shorts with “WIFEY” emblazoned in large white letters across her bottom. She shared a snap of herself and her 22-year-old hubby photographed from behind while playing a game at Universal Orlando Resort. Brown also donned a hat with a “wife of the party” pun on it.
In a following slide, she sweetly hugged a large stuffed giraffe prize, and in another, Bongiovi hugged her tightly as they posed in front of a dinosaur statue.
“who wants to go to @universalorlando ???? ussssssssss 🤍🤍🤍,” Brown captioned the carousel that she shared with her 63.4 million followers.
“Wife and Husband goals 🫶🏻,” Larsen Thompson commented. “Can things get any cuter ? ❤️🍓🤍.”
“love u so so so much best time evaaaa,” Lexi Jayde added.
“ik the shirt says something about being a wife too,” one fan joked.
The Enola Holmes star tagged her clothing brand, Florence by Mills Fashion, in the post. The Florence by Mills empire sells makeup, skincare, fragrance, pet products and coffee. In January, Brown ventured into fashion design.
“I wanted to create really stretchy, soft materials that girls felt comfortable with going to school, going to work, things like that. I want people to feel like they’re wearing pajamas, but they’re able to go outside. That’s what I like. I want to wear pajamas to work,” she told Elle about the line.