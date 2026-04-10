Olandria Carthen Ushers in Coachella Weekend in Chic Little Black Dress

Indio, Calif., is the place to be this weekend, particularly if you’re a music lover. Coachella kicks off today, Friday, April 10, and leading up to the first weekend of the major music festival, the desert is being taken over by pop-ups that intersect fashion, music and more.

One such event was Thursday’s YSL Beauty Drive-Thru, which featured makeup and fragrances fit for putting together a perfect festival-ready look. The April 9 pop-up was attended by former Love Island USA star Olandria Carthen, who brought some incredibly fierce energy to the Southern California festivities.

Olandria Carthen | Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Styled by Matthew and Reginald Reisman, the 27-year-old influencer and content creator was dressed in a little black mini dress that featured lace up detail across the front and sides of the garment. The spaghetti strap mini was paired with peep-toe pump sandals, and Carthen forewent jewelry (with the exception of a pair of earrings) to allow her classic, timeless ensemble to speak for itself.

And while Carthen nor The Reismans have shared the look to their own Instagram feeds yet, the model’s outfit has already made the rounds on social media, where fans are tripping over themselves running to the comment section.

For example, COVETEUR posted a reel of Carthen shining on the red carpet, where she struck several poses and smiled for cameras, drawing in tons of feedback from the reality television star’s fans.

“It’s Olandria’s world and we’re just living in it 🥰,” one person noted.

“OLANDRIA MY GOD,” someone else declared.

“She looks so good effortlessly 😍,” another follower pointed out.

“she looks SO GOOD in all black 😩🖤,” one comment read.

“Her aura is insane,” a fan pointed out.

“When Bama Barbie enters any space… gagged!!!” someone else stated.

Carthen is no stranger to monochromatic looks at YSL events

As the aforementioned Instagram commenter pointed out, Carthen looks incredible in a monochromatic, all-black ensemble. The Alabama native proved as much in February when she attended yet another event with the very same brand, this time for YSL Beauty Presents LOVE 24/7 during New York Fashion Week.

For the occasion, Carthen was once again styled by The Reismans and wore a figure-hugging black YSL dress with daring scalloped cut-outs at the bust. Her slicked-back hair matched the drama of her dress, while Carthen’s makeup featured smokey eye makeup and flirty lashes.

Read more about her New York Fashion Week designer look here.

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