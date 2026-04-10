Alix Earle Just Rated Her Past Coachella Outfits, and Her Fans Have Thoughts

Festival season has officially begun, and Coachella kicks off in the desert today, Friday, April 10. The music and arts festival is always the place to see and be seen every spring, when it descends upon Indio, Calif., for two weekends in April.

Celebrities always go hard for the occasion, and over the years, keeping up on attendee’s looks has become somewhat of a spectator sport from both near and afar. One A-lister who we can always count on to make an impression at Coachella is none other than Alix Earle.

The 25-year-old Reale Actives founder has headed to the festival in Southern California the past several years, and with the 2026 iteration of Coachella starting today, Earle took to TikTok earlier this week to rank her outfits from prior years. Take a look at the highlights below!

2022: Denim darling

“I was definitely having a lot of fun this year with like the accessories,” Earle observed. “I think she’s adorable, little Alix was so excited to go to Coachella. I stayed with random girls and slept on the floor of their hotel room on an air mattress because I had nowhere to stay, but I just wanted to get there.”

2023: Cut-out cutie

“I think this is one of my favorite Coachella ’fits of all time,” she noted of this look, featuring green lace-up pants, a black bikini top and a buttoned crochet sweater.

“The green pants were the bestttt,” one of Earle’s 8.3 million TikTok followers gushed of the outfit.

2023: Glow in the dark

“I like this dress a lot ... and it was glow in the dark,” Earle reflected, noting that the dress looked extra cool with flash photography.

2023: Lady in lace

“This was my more artsy look this year with the big belt, I really like this look as well,” Earle said. “I think it’s really cute.”

2024: All about the footwear

“This outfit, I do like it, I don’t know if I love it as much maybe,” Earle shared, though she noted she had an incredible night while wearing the black and white ensemble.

2024: Designer in the desert

Alix Earle | Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

“This might be one of my favorite looks actually,” Earle noted of this vintage Roberto Cavalli beaded jumpsuit. “ ... This look was sick, I love this look so much.”

A follower concurred that this was Earle’s best Coachella look to date, writing, “Vintage Roberto was TOP TOP TOPPPP.” Someone else added, “The Roberto Cavalli outfit is my favorite Coachella outfit of all time.”

2024: Statement tee

“I love jorts, and [this] was just like a comfy, chill look,” Earle recalled of this denim look paired with a statement T-shirt. “It’s cute.”

2025: Laced up and layered

Earle’s leather-forward look with layered belts from last year’s Coachella is arguably a fan favorite. “I think about this on a bi-weekly basis btw,” one follower noted.

“The multiple belts outfit from last year is iconic af! Your hair was perfectly styled to that outfit too!!!” another fan added.

“The leather romper with all the belts is LITERALLY the best outfit I’ve ever seen anyone wear like EVER when you posted the outfit video in this I literally dropped to the floor,” someone else declared.

Earle explained that she sourced the lace-up romper from a store in Miami. “It was really cool like leather, we added like so many chunky belts on it,” she stated. “I really like this one.”

Click here to see Earle’s Instagram photos of the look.

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