Olivia Culpo’s ’Fit for the 49ers vs. Eagles Game Might Just Be Her Most Luxe Look Yet
Olivia Culpo knows how to dress to impress, and her sidelines style makes up a particularly enviable portion of her wardrobe. The 33-year-old model and mom wore one of her best looks yet as the San Francisco 49ers clinched a win in the NFC Wild Card Round against the Philadelphia Eagles by a final score of 23-19 on Sunday, Jan. 11.
In the stands to cheer on her husband, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Culpo opted for a luxurious brown fur coat by Leo Season to keep her warm during the matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. Her fabulous jacket seems to be the brand’s Maggh Faux Fur Coat ($2,436). Underneath, she wore a casual graphic tee supporting her hubby and a pair of blue jeans. Culpo’s outerwear also consisted of a fabulous pair of crimson gloves, which matched her booties and purse.
Following the team’s victory on Sunday, Culpo took to her Instagram account to share a carousel of images from the game. “Proud of you @christianmccaffrey ❤️,” she wrote in her Jan. 12 caption. The post started with a sweet image of the happy couple snuggled up together, with Culpo’s hands on McCaffrey’s face, going in for a quick smooch.
Additional images in the carousel showcased snaps of Culpo’s outfit and pics with friends and fellow significant others of 49ers players, including Jenna Purdy, Kristin Juszczyk, Claire Kittle and Ally Kendricks. She also included an adorable photo with her daughter, Collette, whom Culpo and McCaffrey welcomed last July, and one with her mother, Susan.
Culpo, who often keeps her glam simple, yet fresh, for game days, wore her chestnut locks in a slicked-back ponytail and opted for a nude eye and lip combo.
“You both did so good last night, him at sports and you with this Look!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻,” Culpo’s hairstylist, Erickson A, commented.
“What a time!!!” Kendricks added on her friend’s post.
“Love this fam!!!!!” Juszczyk cheered.
Prior to kickoff, Culpo let her TikTok following in on the fact that she was feeling incredibly uneasy prior to game time—but it wasn’t because of the matchup itself. Sunday’s game was the first time she left her baby girl, and Culpo was feeling super emotional about it.
“I am so nervous, I did not sleep,” Culpo admitted. “This is the first time I’ve ever left the baby, so I was crying yesterday. But here we are, and we’re about to win this game.”