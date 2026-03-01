Olivia Dunne Supports LSU Gymnastics Team in Style From the Sidelines at Alumni Event
Olivia Dunne returned to Louisiana State University over the weekend to support her alma mater’s gymnastics team, and she was clearly feeling a little FOMO.
For those unaware, the former NCAA gymnast officially retired from competition back in April 2025 following her graduation from the university in December 2024. She announced her decision via a heartfelt video, which she shared with her millions of followers across social media. “Gymnastics, you have filled my heart and will always be a part of me,” the athlete said in the clip. “You’ve shaped me into the person I am today, creating memories and sisterhoods that will last a lifetime beyond the sport. You are my first love.”
And the content creator returned to her old stomping ground this week to check in on her “first love” during an alumni event on campus. While there, she filmed a quick TikTok video, sharing a humorous moment capturing her nostalgic feelings for her sport—and featuring a surprise cameo from an unexpected guest star.
Dunne returns to LSU
In the video, which Dunne shared on both Instagram and TikTok, the content creator stood on the sidelines, watching as the LSU Tigers gymnastics team killed it on the mat. Dunne sported a spring-ready ensemble for the event, comprising a pair of tan leather trousers and a black tank top, accessorizing with an animal-print bag and a pair of pointed-toe, heeled black boots. She then pulled her long blonde tresses back into a half-up, half-down style, securing everything with a large black claw clip.
Looking stylishly by the barricade, the athlete watched her former team hard at work before shooting the camera a knowing look, turning to speak with someone behind her. The clip then cut to LSU football coach Lane Kiffin, who was seated behind Dunne the entire time. Kiffin mouthed along to a viral sound, asking the former gymnast, “You wish that was you, huh?” followed by laughter. Dunne shook her head, looking disappointed as the video ended.
However, Dunne clarified her true feelings by responding to Kiffin’s inquiry in the post’s caption, simply writing, “He’s not wrong #lsu #gymnastics #lanekiffin #college.”
Fans rally around Dunne
Fans of the content creator, as well as her former LSU teammates, always love seeing her return to her alma mater, with many commenting on the Instagram post to applaud not only her style but her ability to poke fun at herself.
“Livvy (ing) The Best Life,” one punny fan penned.
“The LSU GOAT herself 😍,” another applauded.
“HAHAHAH,” former teammate Lexi Zeiss giggled.
“😂😂😂 this is sooo good,” model Sydney Thomas added, with Kiffin responding, “Roll tide 😂 🐅>🐘.”