Paige Spiranac Shows Off Cool Course-Ready Style in New Swag Golf Ad
Paige Spiranac is the star of Swag Golf’s latest ad, and the content creator brought both her signature style and sense of humor to the course for her shoot.
Spiranac swings away with Swag Golf
On Friday, Feb. 27, the former professional golfer turned popular content creator shared more about her latest brand partnership on her Instagram story, re-posting the ad from the brand’s official account and writing, “Fun commercial with Swag” before prompting fans to “Go comment [their] favorite thing about golf” on the original post.
In the clip, Spiranac swung away on the course, enjoying a round of golf with her friends. She once again embraced a darker color palette in her wardrobe, not dissimilar to the all-black look she sported last weekend at the Riviera Country Club while on location with Skratch. Spiranac styled a classic black collared polo with a silver zipper featuring a “G” charm on the top, which she tucked into a fitted mini skirt. For footwear, she opted for a sensible pair of crisp white sneakers accessorized with coordinating crew socks.
Topping off the ensemble with a pair of gold hoop earrings, the stylish athlete’s outfit stood in stark contrast against the vibrant green of the course and the neon shades of the Swag Golf head covers she was advertising. Her long blonde tresses were slicked back into a high ponytail, and she kept her makeup glowy and fresh.
“Do you know what I love about golf?” Spiranac asked to start the ad. She then began listing a few of her favorite things about the sport, including “dogs at the turn,” “re-rolls” and, of course, “winning the prize.” She finished the ad by declaring Swag Golf’s head covers the “best in the game.”
Spiranac continues to soar in 2026
As noted above, Spiranac’s partnership with Swag Golf is the latest addition to the already impressive list of business ventures she’s accumulated in the new year alone. Earlier this month, the content creator also announced the exciting news that she’d created a new media company, Paige Co., in partnership with Pro Shop.
“For the past 10 years it has really just been me and my cell phone capturing content to share with you all⛳️ it’s been a wild ride and I’ve learned that having a supportive team around makes all the difference!” Spiranac wrote on Instagram about the partnership. “I’m excited to announce Paige Co which is my new media company in partnership with Pro Shop! I’ll be sharing more soon and I can’t wait for you to see the new series we are working on 👀 So much content coming!”
With spring on the horizon, we can’t wait to see what Spiranac does next!