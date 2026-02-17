Paige Spiranac Announces New Media Company in Partnership With Pro Shop
Earlier today, golf content creator Paige Spiranac announced the creation of her new media company, Paige Co., in partnership with Pro Shop. With this new chapter, the former professional player will continue to create the incredible content her fans know and love her for, which will now be managed, produced, distributed and marketed by the joint venture, per Axios.
“I’ve had a very small team while creating my brand and business, which is me and sometimes my mom filming or me just doing it myself,” Spiranac told the outlet. “I had always looked for someone I could partner with because you can just do so much more when you have help.”
Spiranac shared the exciting news with her 4 million Instagram followers this afternoon. In the carousel of images, the 32-year-old Colorado native smiled for the camera as she posed in an olive green Alo Yoga top and shorts set. She wore a backwards baseball cap over her blonde locks, and Spiranac included several props in her photos, including a black golf glove and a pink club.
“For the past 10 years it has really just been me and my cell phone capturing content to share with you all⛳️ it’s been a wild ride and I’ve learned that having a supportive team around makes all the difference!” Spiranac wrote in her Feb. 17 caption. “I’m excited to announce Paige Co which is my new media company in partnership with Pro Shop! I’ll be sharing more soon and I can’t wait for you to see the new series we are working on👀 So much content coming!”
Spiranac’s news, which garnered more than 13,000 likes in just an hour on Instagram, also drew forth plenty of congratulatory comments from her loyal fanbase.
“Welcome to the team 🤝,” fellow Pro Shop talent Dan Rapaport wrote.
“Congrats Paige!!!” professional golfer Cheyenne Hicks applauded.
“Congrats angel ❤️,” the official Fore All account added.
When SI Lifestyle spoke with Spiranac, who has an additional 1.1 million followers on X and 1.7 million on TikTok, at the end of last year, she teased that her resolution for the year ahead was to get more out of her comfort zone where content creation was concerned.
“ I really want to get back into finding the joy of creating,” Spiranac stated. “I feel that I’ve been doing [content creation] for such a long time that you start to just get in a rhythm and there’s nothing wrong with that, but trying new things, saying ‘yes’ to new opportunities, creating different types of content, just kind of pushing myself outside my comfort zone, that’s something I really want to try to do in 2026.”
We’re excited for Spiranac’s latest venture, and can’t wait to see what’s to come from Paige Co.!