Serena Williams Proves Efficacy of Her Wyn Beauty Products While Working Out
Leave it to Serena Williams to create a line of beauty products designed to stick with you as you sweat. As a former professional tennis player, who spent countless hours sweating on the court or in the gym, there’s no doubt she knows how hard it is to find a product that stays in place as you move. And though she’s no longer playing professionally, the 42-year-old is still committed to her fitness—and, thus, still in need of effective beauty products.
So, rather than continuing to search for existing products that meet her needs, Williams created her own. WYN Beauty, her latest entrepreneurial venture, is “beauty made to move in,” she said in a recent TikTok video.
And she’s not making empty promises either. In the clip, Williams tested the products herself. She hopped on the treadmill for a sprint workout in a full face of WYN Beauty products. “You can see I’m sweating everywhere else,” she said, holding her arm up to the camera. “But this [face makeup is] not moving.”
The line features everything from hydrating skin tint to liquid eyeliner, designed with quality ingredients for a lasting look on all skin tones. Here are some of our favorites from the collection.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Featuring You Hydrating Skin Enhancing Tint SPF 30, $29 (ulta.com)
This skin tint combines buildable coverage with hydration and skin protection. Withh 36 shades to choose from, you’re sure to find your perfect match.
Big Vision Lengthening & Defining Tubing Mascara, $19 (ulta.com)
Offering maximum length, definition and 24 hours of hold—meaning no flaking or smudging for a whole day—this mascara is easily top of our must-have list.
No Words Needed Lip Serum, $18 (ulta.com)
For subtle color, high shine and 24 hours of hydration, opt for this lip serum in “engage,” a translucent pink shade.