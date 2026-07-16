Hailey Bieber’s Limited-Edition Gap Denim Capsule Is Live: Shop It Here

Hailey Bieber’s capsule collection with Gap is officially live, and we’ve never clicked “add to cart” so quickly. While the denim brand first teased the partnership on Instagram on Monday, the limited-edition collection officially went live on the brand’s website today, Thursday, July 16, at 12 p.m. ET.

The Hailey Jean is available in two different silhouettes, including the Extra Baggy and ’90s Low-Rise Loose, both of which feature a nod to Bieber’s birth year (1996) with various design details. Both pairs of denim are available in three different washes and feature the Rhode founder’s signature printed inside the pocket.

In a press release, Bieber noted that the partnership came together “very organically,” as she’s been a fan of Gap since she was a child. “1996 was the year I was born and I get a lot of style inspiration from the ’90s because there was something so effortless about that era and the way people wore denim,” she stated. “We wanted the campaign and the collection to capture that same feeling in a way that felt modern, nostalgic, and personal.”

Prior to today’s launch, Bieber teased the collection on Instagram by modeling the Hailey Jean in various washes. Plenty of the model and entrepreneur’s 58.1 million followers chimed into the comments section to share their excitement over the collaboration prior to today’s launch.

“So good,” pal and Rhode’s chief brand officer Lauren Ratner applauded.

“these are gonna be fire,” one person wrote.

“HAILEY BABE HALLELUJAH,” another comment read.

“She's iconic 🤍🤌🏻,” someone else stated.

“Auto add to cart!” another follower declared.

Shop the Hailey Jean below.

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Gap

We love the “Midnight Indigo” wash of these classic jeans, which are cut with a relaxed leg for a slouchy, oversized fit. This pair of denim is available in two additional colors, including a light and indigo wash.

Gap

If you’re into the resurgence of low-rise denim, this ’90s-inspired silhouette is for you. Just like the Hailey Extra Baggy Jean, these pants also come in three different washes. This versatile pair of denim can be dressed up or down, as demonstrated by Bieber above. Consider pairing them with a simple tank and a small kitten heel for a model-off-duty look.

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